Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 20:00

Varadkar says comment comparing Ahern to criminal made 'at particular point in time'

In 2008, Leo Varadkar compared Bertie Ahern's defence at the time to a "John Gilligan" tactic
Varadkar says comment comparing Ahern to criminal made 'at particular point in time'

James Cox

The Taoiseach has said his past criticism of Bertie Ahern was the product of "a point in time".

In 2008, Leo Varadkar compared Bertie Ahern's defence at the time to a "John Gilligan" tactic.

Mr Ahern has rejoined his local Fianna Fáil branch in Dublin Central - 10 years since he resigned from the party in the wake of the Mahon Tribunal.

Speaking in Brussels today, the current Taoiseach was a lot softer in his words.

"I think that was at a particular point in time, and if you look at the totality of Bertie Ahern's career; let's not forget that he was one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement and that's something we're going to recognise in a few months' time.

"I don't think anyone can diminish the role he played, but who is a member of Fianna Fáil is a matter for Fianna Fáíl."

Former Fianna Fáil junior minister Conor Lenihan has described Mr Ahern's return as "a very welcome thing".

“I think, in particular, his skills of organisation, which ultimately, when I was elected in 1997, won us three successive general elections, will also be a huge plus for the party because we really do need people of great wisdom like him advising the party on its electoral and on its candidate strategies and indeed on its policy matters,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“Of course there will always be criticism, that is the nature of politics, but I think the most important thing to remember here is whenever I am out and about, he is hugely welcomed and hugely popular still.

“I think there needs to be a distinction made between what we might call opinion as it is expressed online and in media and what the ordinary public think. Anytime I have been out and about with him and meet him socially or otherwise, he is mobbed with people.

“People are always more than keen to get up and shake his hand. So, it is a slightly different reality in fact, he is still, in my view, quite popular with the public.”

The people of Mr Ahern's locality Drumcondra reckon his return to Fianna Fáil could be in anticipation of the 2025 presidential election.

One person told Newstalk: "I'd say there has to be some reason, are they thinking of a tilt at the presidential election coming? How they'd feel about it now down here [Drumcondra], I'd say a lot of people have changed [their opinion], moved on."

Another said: "I don't think he'd be any better than any of the rest of them, and what's come to light in the last while about their properties and not declaring this and not declaring that... they are no better than Bertie."



More in this section

Conor Murray's father being treated in hospital for serious injuries following road collision Conor Murray's father being treated in hospital for serious injuries following road collision
Woman dies in Cork house fire Woman dies in Cork house fire
Irishman (30s) shot dead in Australia Irishman (30s) shot dead in Australia
dublinbrusselsleo varadkarvaradkarfianna faildrumcondrajohn gilliganbertie ahern2025 presidential election
Daughter of solicitor suing for alleged false imprisonment 'didn't want to remember' cruise holiday

Daughter of solicitor suing for alleged false imprisonment 'didn't want to remember' cruise holiday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more