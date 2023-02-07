Two men arrested and parts of explosive device seized in New IRA probe

By David Young, PA

Two men have been arrested and parts of an explosive device seized in Derry by detectives investigating the activities of the New IRA.

Officers from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit detained the men, aged 38 and 47, under the Terrorism Act in Derry on Tuesday morning.

Both men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

During the operation, police recovered component parts of an explosive device, a timer power unit, and three pipe bombs, which were declared viable devices.

The PSNI said the items were found in an area of undergrowth in a residential area.

Police said the arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA, including a security alert that took place in the Fahan Street area of Derry on March 14th, 2022.

A PSNI spokesman said: “We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support.

“I also would ask anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity to contact us in confidence on 101.”