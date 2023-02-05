Young fisherman drowned after going overboard off Donegal coast

Stephen Maguire

A young fisherman hasdrowned after he went overboard while fishing on a crabbing vessel off the Donegal coast overnight.

The incident happened 70 miles north-west of Arranmore Island, with the Malin Head Coastguard radio station receiving a mayday call at about 8.30pm on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson confirmed to Donegal Daily that they coordinated a rescue mission involving the Rescue 118 helicopter and the Arranmore Lifeboat. Weather conditions were described as challenging with 3-4 metre swells and high winds.

The spokesperson confirmed the man was recovered from the water. Despite the efforts of his crew mates, who attempted CPR, the man was pronounced dead on board.

The Rescue 118 helicopter and the Arranmore Lifeboat were subsequently stood down.

The crabbing vessel on which the man died was based out of Ballyglas, Co Mayo.

The boat returned to Ballyglass on Sunday, along with the dead man's remains, where it was met by local gardaí.

The man's identity has not yet been released but it is understood he was aged in his late 20s.

A spokesperson for Malin Head Coastguard extended their sympathies to the dead man's family and all his crew mates.