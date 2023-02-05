Sun, 05 Feb, 2023 - 11:15

Funeral of Daniel O'Donnell's sister Kathleen to take place on Monday

Kathleen Doogan died suddenly at her home in Kincasslagh, Co Donegal on Friday
Olivia Kelleher

The funeral of Kathleen Doogan, the sister of singer Daniel O'Donnell, will take place on Monday.

Ms Doogan died suddenly at her home in Kincasslagh, Co Donegal on Friday.

Mr O'Donnell posted on social media that it was "with great sadness and disbelief" that he announced the sudden passing of his "dear sister Kathleen".

"We are all in shock and heartbroken. May her soul rest in peace. Please keep us in your prayers."

Ms Doogan previously ran the Viking House Hotel in Kincasslagh with her husband, John.

Kathleen Doogan.

Mullachdubh Community Centre was amongst those which posted online offering condolences to the Doogan and O'Donnell families following Ms Doogan's death.

"Kathleen was a great supporter of the Mullachdubh band - there are not many places the bands went that she wasn't there supporting them. The Hill in Kincasslagh has lost a big character, a good friend and neighbour."

Ms Doogan was the third born of five siblings and grew up in Kincasslagh, Co Donegal.

Her Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Monday at St Mary's Church, Kincasslagh followed by her burial in Belcruit Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on Kincasslagh Parish Facebook page.



donegalfuneraldaniel o'donnellkincasslaghkathleen doogan
