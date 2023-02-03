Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 09:56

Man due in court after ‘attempted murder’ of two police officers in Belfast

One of the male officers suffered a serious stab wound to the neck.
By Rebecca Black, PA

A 22-year-old man is due in court after being charged with the attempted murder of two police officers in Belfast.

One of the male officers suffered a serious stab wound to his neck, while the second had his face cut, police said.

They were attacked with a knife at an address in Ormeau Road in the early hours of Wednesday, the force added.

The defendant is expected at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.



