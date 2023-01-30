Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 16:28

Boy who alleged tripped and hit head on utility box settles High Court action

Ryan McCarthy was three-years-old when the accident allegedly occurred on March 4th, 2013, at or near the Social Welfare Offices in Clondalkin, Dublin.
Boy who alleged tripped and hit head on utility box settles High Court action

High Court Reporters

A boy who allegedly tripped on a footpath and then banged his head on a utility box has settled a High Court action for €32,500.

Ryan McCarthy was three-years-old when the accident allegedly occurred on March 4th, 2013, at or near the Social Welfare Offices in Clondalkin, Dublin.

Through his father Sean McCarthy of Yellow Meadows Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin, Ryan (now 13) sued South Dublin Co Council, which owned the utility box, and Chandos Investments Ltd, in liquidation, which was the owner of the path where he fell.

The court heard the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) had assessed his claim at €70,000 but the council refused to accept it and the case went through the court system with an offer of €32,500 made to settle it.

The boy's counsel, John Scott BL, said after tripping on the path owned by the private company, which was now in liquidation, he hit the council-owned metal utility box and cut his forehead. He was left with a scar on his forehead.

The difficulty with the case was that the box was "quite far" from where the trip occurred, counsel said.

The council had now offered €32,500 which, although Mr Scott did not believe this would be accepted by a court if the case went to hearing. Counsel believed liability was against him and the offer should be accepted.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons said the PIAB assessment was interesting because it indicated the full value of the case.

But, the judge said, as counsel pointed out, there were "very significant issues" as it seemed the utility box was located some distance from where the accident occurred.

The judge shared counsel's pessimism that if the case went to trial that the case might be dismissed.

He therefore had no hesitation in accepting the recommendation of the offer of €32,500.



More in this section

Pre-tax profits increase seven-fold at property services firm Lisney Pre-tax profits increase seven-fold at property services firm Lisney
Multi-million euro fund targets areas with high dereliction to boost housing Multi-million euro fund targets areas with high dereliction to boost housing
Re-opening of zinc mine set to create 190 jobs in Kilkenny and Laois Re-opening of zinc mine set to create 190 jobs in Kilkenny and Laois
high courtclondalkinpersonal injuries assessment boardsean mccarthy
'Rather sad' no one to speak on behalf of man killed in his own home, judge notes

'Rather sad' no one to speak on behalf of man killed in his own home, judge notes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more