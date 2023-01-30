Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 14:34

Salmonella outbreak confirmed at eight poultry farms in Ireland

The Department of Agriculture is currently working with the Food Safety Authority and the National Reference Laboratory for Salmonella, in order to determine the cause of the outbreak.
Salmonella outbreak confirmed at eight poultry farms in Ireland

Salmonella has been found in eight poultry flocks across the country.

The Department of Agriculture is currently working with the Food Safety Authority and the National Reference Laboratory for Salmonella, in order to determine the cause of the outbreak.

The agencies are working to mitigate the risks, and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Department of Agriculture, all of the flocks affected have been restricted and are under departmental controls. It's understood that some flocks have been culled.

They are located in a number of different locations.

More to follow...

 



More in this section

'Rather sad' no one to speak on behalf of man killed in his own home, judge notes 'Rather sad' no one to speak on behalf of man killed in his own home, judge notes
Close to €60 million paid out to families as cost-of-living payments to be phased out Close to €60 million paid out to families as cost-of-living payments to be phased out
Taoiseach denies knowledge of State legal strategy to avoid nursing home care payouts Taoiseach denies knowledge of State legal strategy to avoid nursing home care payouts
department of agriculturefood safety authoritysalmonellanational reference laboratory for salmonella
Re-opening of zinc mine set to create 190 jobs in Kilkenny and Laois

Re-opening of zinc mine set to create 190 jobs in Kilkenny and Laois

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more