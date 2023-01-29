Talented Kilkenny hurler to be laid to rest next week

Kilkenny and Clara GAA have expressed their “deepest sympathies” to the family of a talented hurler who died when his car hit a wall last Friday.

James 'Shiner' Nolan (34), from Carn, Dunbell died when the car he was driving hit was involved in an incident just meters from his home at 2.30am on Friday.

Mr Nolan is to be buried on Tuesday.

The Nolan family suffered another major tragedy several decades ago, when two other sons John and Thomas died in a slurry tank accident.

In a statement, Kilkenny GAA said it "extends its deepest sympathies to the Nolan family and friends on the recent passing of James".

"Ar dheis Dé go rabid a anam dílis," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Clara GAA, Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football Clubs said: “Clara GAA Club and community are shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of James Nolan.

“James will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He played for Clara at all grades both hurling and football. His skills and trickery on the field were admired throughout the club and county.

“We express our sincere condolences to the Nolan family and to James’ friends, you are all in our thoughts and prayers.”

Mr Nolan, who played at corner forward for his local Clara GAA, the Kilkenny minor team and was on the county's senior panel , was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

His body was removed to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny, before a post-mortem examination was carried out at University Hospital Waterford a short time later.

His funeral details read: “Tragically following an accident, predeceased by his brothers John and Thomas, his grandparents John and Margaret Nolan and Thomas and Ellen Green. Cherished and much loved son of Gerry and Brigid and beloved brother Dermot, Margaret (Doheny), Elaine (Denieffe), Catherine, Peter and Claire.

“Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brothers-in-law Patrick and Michael, sisters-in-law Carolyn and Chloe, Catherine’s partner Seán, Claire’s partner Kevin, his adored nephews and nieces Brid, Méadh, John, Róisín, Eoin, Pádraic, Eimear, Michaél, Conor, Áine and Billy, uncles and aunts, cousins, grand uncle and grand aunts, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.”

Funeral

His remains will be reposing at his home in Carn on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm and on Monday from 2pm, pausing for Rosary and Vigil prayers at 7pm.

His Requiem Mass will be held at 12pm in St Colman’s Church, Clara with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

He was also a cousin of 13-year-old Harry Byrne who died following an accident at St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny city in November 2021. The young boy was rushed to St Luke’s General Hospital after being accidentally hit by a sliotar in the head while playing with friends at lunchtime.

Staff at St Luke’s General Hospital Emergency Department left a message of sympathy for the Nolan family on Rip.ie saying: “Sincere condolences to the Nolan family. Thinking of you all at this very difficult time. May James rest in peace.”

Another mourner added: “Deepest sympathy Gerry and Brigid, Margaret, Dermot, Elaine, Catherine, Claire and Peter and to all the extended family and all James’ close friends. We will remember James for being a true gentleman with a great sense of fun. May he rest in peace.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda station on 056-775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.