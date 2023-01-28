Eddie Hutch Jnr bailed after arrest for criminal trespass

Tom Tuite

A nephew of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch has been granted bail with strict conditions following his arrest for criminal trespass at a house in Dublin on Friday night.

Eddie Hutch Jr, 47, with an address at Portland Place in Dublin's north inner city, was arrested at 10.56 pm at a house six doors from his own home.

He was brought to Mountjoy Garda station and charged with trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear in another person.

The Public Order Act offence can carry a 12-month sentence.

Mr Hutch was then held pending his appearance before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Wayne Eustace told the court the accused "made no reply to charge after caution".

There was no objection to bail, but the Garda asked the court to impose conditions.

Judge Kelly noted the officer had already canvassed the terms with the defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght.

'No contact condition'

The Garda asked the accused to stay away from the house on Portland Place close to the defendant's home.

Mr Hutch confirmed his address, adding, "Yes, your honour," when told he would have to obey the court order.

Judge Kelly told him to stay away from the property in question, and she added a further "no contact condition" with the residents.

She stressed that meant "directly or indirectly" and included the using social media.

"No, problem," said Mr Hutch, wearing a black jacket and trousers. He has yet to indicate a plea.

The garda also wanted the accused to sign on once weekly at a Garda station.

Mr Lysaght questioned the necessity for that condition, saying it was difficult for his client to sign on because he has to look after a brother.

However, Judge Kelly kept the condition in the order and said, "He [Mr Hutch] will have to get someone to do that".

She released him on bail on his bond of €200 and ordered him to appear again in February to enter a plea.

The solicitor provided a statement of his client's means. Noting Mr Hutch was on disability benefit, the judge granted legal aid and ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence.

Mr Hutch's mother Jane Hutch died from a suspected heart attack and was found dead at around 2 pm on Friday at her north inner city home. No foul play has been detected.

She was the former wife of 'The Monk's' brother Eddie Hutch (59), who was murdered in his north-inner city home on February 8, 2016, three days after the Regency Hotel shooting.

Eddie Jr scooped €33,000 in prizes in 2015 on RTE's Winning Streak – when his younger brother Ross appeared on the game show on his behalf.