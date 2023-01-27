Family of Laois woman killed in head-on collision settle action for €1.3m

High Court reporters

The family of a mother of four who was killed in a head on collision has settled for €1.3 million a High Court action over her death.

Joanna Doyle, Gurteen, Ballickmoyler, Co. Laois was 48-years of age when she died when a car which was on the wrong side of the road crashed into her vehicle five years ago. She was just a few kilometres her home.

The driver Jaceb Huba (48) with an address in Portlaoise Co Laois and who sustained life-changing injuries in the crash was later sentenced to three and a half years by Tullamore Circuit Criminal Court for dangerous driving causing death. He was also disqualified from driving.

Overtaking lorry

That court heard that he was overtaking a lorry and was on the wrong side of the road when he crashed into Ms Doyle’s car on the Portlaoise to Carlow Road near Ballickmoyler.

The court heard that Ms Doyle's daughter Annalisa Brennan had gone looking for her mother when she didn’t return home and came upon the crash.

In the High Court on Friday Ms Doyle’s four daughters were present as the announcement of the settlement of the case was made.

The family’s counsel Aidan Doyle SC instructed by Farrell McElwee Solicitors told the court Ms Doyle was collecting one of her daughters from work on February 23rd, 2018, when the car which was on the wrong side crashed into her vehicle in a head in collision.

Counsel said Ms Doyle’ oldest daughter Annalisa began caring for the family including her grandmother after the accident.

Annalisa Brennan(32), St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow town had sued the driver of the car Jaceb Huba, Bianconi Way, Portlaoise, Co Laois and the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland.

It was claimed an overtaking manoeuvre had been attempted when it was not safe to do so and that the car Huba was driving crossed on to the incorrect side of the road when it was not safe to do so. The car, it was claimed had been driven in a manner that was reckless and dangerous.

Counsel told the court Ms Doyle’s daughter were aged from 13 years of age to their 20s when their mother died and one daughter who had special needs is now looked after by Ms Brennan.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey commended Ms Brennan for looking after her sister and family and he conveyed his deepest sympathy to the family on their “tragic loss.”