Fri, 27 Jan, 2023 - 08:11

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The front pages focus on Sinn Féin's election spending returns, Fine Gael TDs standing down, and more support for energy bills.
The Irish Times reports that the Standards In Public Office Commission is investigating a complaint that Sinn Féin failed to account for spending on its Abú election database in its election spending returns.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is facing an electoral crisis with up to nine Fine Gael TDs now expected to stand down ahead of the next general election, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent says households could get another €200 taken off their electricity bills in the coming months.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that religious orders still haven't paid into compensation funds for victims of church-run mother and baby homes.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has blasted "pintless" health advice to avoid alcohol, the Irish Daily Mirror reports.

The Irish Daily Star marks the 60th birthday of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch as he awaits the verdict of his Special Criminal Court trial.

The Belfast Telegraph covers the cuts facing the PSNI as the North's police force deals with an £80 million budget deficit.

A UK government minister’s ongoing woes and killer robots are splashed across the British front pages.

The i says Nadhim Zahawi has been urged by senior Tories to resign after he authorised the UK tax authority, HM Revenue & Customs, to pass details of his tax affairs to the prime minister’s ethics adviser – who is investigating if he broke the rules for ministers.

The Independent reports HRMC’s head has heaped pressure on the former chancellor by saying Mr Zahawi did not make an “innocent error” in his tax affairs.

The UK government is considering allowing foreign students to work longer as part of plans to boost the economy by plugging vacancies, according to The Times.

Ex-Conservative voter Rod Stewart has called for the Tories to hand over power to the opposition, with the Daily Mirror reporting the rocker is now backing Labour and the country’s nurses.

The Guardian quotes Windrush campaigners as calling it a “slap in the face” that the British government decided to drop reforms prompted by the scandal.

The Daily Telegraph reports Nicola Sturgeon’s “controversial trans laws” are under threat after the Scottish first minister announced a transgender woman convicted of raping two women would be moved to a male prison.

The Daily Express says the British finance minister has been urged to ditch his “gloomy” forecasts and the Daily Mail responds with a preview of Jeremy Hunt’s speech today in which he will hit outline his plan for growth and criticise Labour’s “declinism”.

Metro cites the Internet Watch Foundation as recording a surge in online grooming, with a 1,058 per cent increase since the pandemic in the number of web pages showing sexual abuse images and self recorded videos of children aged seven to ten.

The Financial Times reports the new chief executive of Rolls Royce has told staff to transform how the company operates or it will die.

Freddie Flintoff has put his TV career on hold following pleas from his family in the wake of his car crash while filming Top Gear last month, says The Sun.

And the Daily Star covers research from Oxford University showing “sneaky evil” robots could one day turn on humanity “and kill us all”.



