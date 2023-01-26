Numbers sleeping rough 'could double' as asylum seekers arrive to housing crisis

Vivienne Clarke

The number of people sleeping rough in Dublin could double in the coming week with the arrival of asylum seekers who have no other accommodation options, a homeless support organisation has warned.

Una Burns, the head of policy at Novas, told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that 100 single adults arrived into the State every week seeking protection. However, the recent closure of the Citywest transit hub to new arrivals means those people would now be sleeping on the streets, she said.

“There is going to be a significant transformation of rough sleeping in the city.”

Novas would provide a hot meal, a sleeping bag and toiletries, but the organisation could not provide a bed, she said, as the capacity was just not there. “It’s very tight at the moment.”

It comes as refugees intending to seek asylum in Ireland have been told to defer any travel plans amid a severe shortage of available accommodation.

The State now plans to keep the Citywest hub closed to international protection applicants seeking emergency shelter for at least another four days as the migration crisis enters an “extremely difficult phase”.

The Department of Children and Integration confirmed on Tuesday that adult IP applicants would not be accepted into the hub’s emergency accommodation area. Instead, they will have their information taken and will be contacted if accommodation becomes available.

The Irish Refugee Council described the emergency shelter pause as an “extremely alarming” and “unprecedented” situation.

The State has, since early last year, accommodated more than 73,000 people who have fled the war in Ukraine or made applications through the international protection system.