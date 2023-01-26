Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 07:33

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The front pages focus on tanks for Ukraine and
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The front pages focus on housing targets and the closing stages of the Regency murder trial.

The Irish Times reports that Ireland may need up to 62,000 homes built per year until 2050 to meet demand, according to unpublished research by the Housing Commission.

Politicians identified as high-risk targets for attack could be given up to €5,000 to spend on beefing up their personal security, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent says that thousands of planned apartments outside Dublin will probably never be built because they’re not financially viable.

The child and family agency, Tusla, is set to get new powers to temporarily shut down "rogue" creches, the Irish Daily Mail reveals.

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star put the Regency murder trial on their front pages as the closing arguments are heard in the Special Criminal Court.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that civil servants in the North have published a 69-page report into how a vet was hounded out of her job for whistleblowing, though the report "avoids naming the senior officials who forced her out."

Developments in eastern Europe and the latest on Nadhim Zahawi lead the British papers.

The US and Germany have joined western allies including the UK in agreeing to send battle tanks to Ukraine, says the Daily Mail, i and Daily Mirror.

The Financial Times has Lockheed Martin ready to meet demand for its F-16 aircraft as some of Ukraine’s closest European allies revive efforts to provide Kyiv with fighter jets.

The public should prepare for the shock of seeing “two or three” officers from London's Metropolitan Police in the dock each week for serious crimes, Metro quotes the force’s commissioner Mark Rowley as saying.

UK trade minister Andrew Bowie has said Rishi Sunak will sack Tory chair Mr Zahawi if he is found to have “fallen foul” of the ministerial code, reports The Independent.

UK deputy prime minister Dominic Raab faces at least 24 formal bullying complaints, according to The Guardian, which is significantly more than the eight complaints already declared.

Marks & Spencer’s chairman has become the latest business leader to criticise the British government’s economic policy, with Archie Norman quoted in The Daily Telegraph as calling plans to ease post-Brexit trade “overbearing” and “baffling”.

The Times has been told UK ministers are preparing to ban the sale and possession of what is known as laughing gas as part of a crackdown on antisocial behaviour.

“How can this be the sad reality of our country?” asks the Daily Express, which focuses on the death from hypothermia of an 87-year-old widowed great-grandmother too worried about surging energy prices to turn on the heating in her Greater Manchester home.

The Sun reports Prince Andrew has been “booted out of his plush Buckingham Palace apartment”, with the paper adding that the royal “likes to share his bed with five cuddly bears”.

And the Daily Star covers a theoretical nuclear-powered rocket which could reach Mars in just 45 days.



