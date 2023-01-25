Live: Micheál Martin meets Irish troops in Lebanon; PSNI hunts two killers on the run

Micheál Martin in Lebanon

The Tánaiste is set to tell Lebanese officials today that those responsible for the killing of Private Seán Rooney must be "brought to justice."

Micheál Martin is travelling to Lebanon where the 23-year-old was killed in an attack before Christmas.

He will meet with colleagues of Private Rooney and personnel of the 121st Infantry Battalion.

Mr Martin said it will be an opportunity for him to convey his "sympathies and those of the Government to the colleagues of Private Rooney on their loss."

Murderers on the run

A manhunt is under way for two missing prisoners who were both convicted of murder.

Police in the North have alerted gardaí after Alison McDonagh (49) and Stephen McParland (54) were spotted together at Lanyon Place station in Belfast.

They were seen at the railway station, where trains depart to Dublin, at around 1.45pm on Saturday after absconding from the prison service.

Enoch Burke back to school

Enoch Burke has again arrived at Wilson’s Hospital School on Wednesday morning, following his arrest by gardaí on Tuesday on the school premises under public order legislation.

The teacher on Tuesday had returned to the school after being taken to Mullingar Garda station. He was denied entry to the grounds by principal Frank Milling at that time.

Mr Burke was dismissed from his position as a teacher at the school in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, last Friday.

Glen appeal All-Ireland club final result

Derry club Glen have lodged an objection to the outcome of Sunday's All Ireland Club Football Final against Kilmacud Crokes.

Dublin champions Crokes had 16 players on the pitch for the last play of the game, which they narrowly won by two points.

The matter will now go to the Central Competitions Control Committee of the GAA, who are set to meet on Wednesday evening.