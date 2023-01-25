Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 12:41

Live: Micheál Martin meets Irish troops in Lebanon; PSNI hunts two killers on the run

Stay on top of the latest headlines with the breakingnews.ie lunchtime update
Live: Micheál Martin meets Irish troops in Lebanon; PSNI hunts two killers on the run

Micheál Martin in Lebanon

The Tánaiste is set to tell Lebanese officials today that those responsible for the killing of Private Seán Rooney must be "brought to justice."

Micheál Martin is travelling to Lebanon where the 23-year-old was killed in an attack before Christmas.

He will meet with colleagues of Private Rooney and personnel of the 121st Infantry Battalion.

Mr Martin said it will be an opportunity for him to convey his "sympathies and those of the Government to the colleagues of Private Rooney on their loss."

Murderers on the run

A manhunt is under way for two missing prisoners who were both convicted of murder.

Police in the North have alerted gardaí after Alison McDonagh (49) and Stephen McParland (54) were spotted together at Lanyon Place station in Belfast.

They were seen at the railway station, where trains depart to Dublin, at around 1.45pm on Saturday after absconding from the prison service.

Enoch Burke back to school

Enoch Burke has again arrived at Wilson’s Hospital School on Wednesday morning, following his arrest by gardaí on Tuesday on the school premises under public order legislation.

The teacher on Tuesday had returned to the school after being taken to Mullingar Garda station. He was denied entry to the grounds by principal Frank Milling at that time.

Mr Burke was dismissed from his position as a teacher at the school in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, last Friday.

Glen appeal All-Ireland club final result

Derry club Glen have lodged an objection to the outcome of Sunday's All Ireland Club Football Final against Kilmacud Crokes.

Dublin champions Crokes had 16 players on the pitch for the last play of the game, which they narrowly won by two points.

The matter will now go to the Central Competitions Control Committee of the GAA, who are set to meet on Wednesday evening.



More in this section

Nearly 40 prisoners on temporary mattresses each night due to overcrowding Nearly 40 prisoners on temporary mattresses each night due to overcrowding
Regency trial hears alibi evidence for accused builder Jason Bonney Regency trial hears alibi evidence for accused builder Jason Bonney
Calls to restore historic ferry left languishing in Dublin dock Calls to restore historic ferry left languishing in Dublin dock
gardagaamicheal martinpsnilebanonglenenoch burkeprivate seán rooney
The Late Late Show to celebrate Ireland's 14 Oscar nominations

The Late Late Show to celebrate Ireland's 14 Oscar nominations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more