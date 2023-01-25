Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 11:58

Calls to restore historic ferry left languishing in Dublin dock

The MV Naomh Eanna, which used to take people to and from the Aran Islands, recently capsized.
Calls to restore historic ferry left languishing in Dublin dock

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

An old ship that ferried people to and from the Aran Islands decades ago has capsized in a Dublin dock.

The MV Naomh Eanna was built in Dublin in the 1950s and was the main mode of transport connecting Co Galway to the Aran Islands from the 1960s until the 1980s.

The vessel also featured in the 1996 film Michael Collins.

Despite plans to salvage the ship being mooted over the years, including making it part of a Maritime Quarter in Dublin, it has been left to languish in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock.

Naomh Eanna
Historic ferry the MV Naomh Eanna has capsized in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish artist Nathan Wheeler, who is researching derelict sites across Ireland, said the ship would now cost a lot of money to restore.

“The ship has capsized,” he told the PA news agency.

“The time to fix this was 10 years ago – now it’s obviously got a hole in its hull.

“From what I’m looking at, from the pictures… it looks like it’s actually sitting on the bottom of the graving dock because it’s not that deep. It was only meant for much smaller ships.

“So it’s kind of sitting perched up. Now it’s basically going to sit there… I wouldn’t be surprised (if) nothing happens (to it).”

He said people have campaigned in previous years for the vessel to be treated as a national monument.

“(They argued) this ship should be saved, should be in the public ownership and should be preserved in a museum.

“I was talking to Aran Islanders – they have very fond memories of the ship,” he said, adding that relatives of the Naomh Eanna’s captain still live on the islands.

“Aran Islanders have great memories of it, it was a huge thing down there,” he said.

 

“To me, this is the face of dereliction in Ireland, and it’s a much bigger issue.

“It’s not just a ship. It’s a symptom of a much larger problem of… we see buildings being abandoned all the time, and we ignore it. And now we see a massive ship being abandoned.

“It’s just such a juxtaposition: right down there in the middle of the ‘Silicon Docks’, you’ve got Irish maritime history just rotting away and it’s normalised.

“No-one knew anything about it until the whole thing fell over. It’s wild when you think about it.

“We mustn’t leave our history as abandoned rusting hulks, because if we do, there won’t be anything left.”



More in this section

Regency trial hears alibi evidence for accused builder Jason Bonney Regency trial hears alibi evidence for accused builder Jason Bonney
Man who beat his partner in front of her children gets suspended sentence Man who beat his partner in front of her children gets suspended sentence
Video: Enoch Burke arrested by Gardaí, Donohoe 'unaware' of election donations Video: Enoch Burke arrested by Gardaí, Donohoe 'unaware' of election donations
dublinhistoryirisharan islandsheritageshipgrand canal dockferrynathan wheelermv naomh eanna
The Late Late Show to celebrate Ireland's 14 Oscar nominations

The Late Late Show to celebrate Ireland's 14 Oscar nominations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more