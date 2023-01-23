Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 21:37

Man charged in connection with fatal assault at Cork hospital 

The man (32), who remains in garda custody, will appear before Cork District Court on Tuesday morning.
Man charged in connection with fatal assault at Cork hospital 

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal assault of a patient at Mercy University Hospital in Cork on Sunday.

The man (32), who remains in garda custody, will appear before Cork District Court on Tuesday morning.

Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old widower from Berrings in Co Cork, received severe injuries in the incident and later died.

It is understood the accused and Mr Healy were being treated in the same ward of the hospital.

Mercy University Hospital said it was providing counselling services to staff and other patients affected by what happened.

In a statement, the hospital said: “Management and staff at Mercy University Hospital, Cork are saddened and shocked at the tragic and unexpected death of an elderly patient in an incident at the hospital [on Sunday] and express their deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends.

“May he rest in peace.”



More in this section

Protocol row ‘isn’t rocket science’, says Bertie Ahern in call for solution Protocol row ‘isn’t rocket science’, says Bertie Ahern in call for solution
Garda member left with ‘life-long lasting deformities’ to his finger, court told Garda member left with ‘life-long lasting deformities’ to his finger, court told
Varadkar speaks with Sunak about Northern Ireland as UK-EU talks continue Varadkar speaks with Sunak about Northern Ireland as UK-EU talks continue
corkmercy university hospitalfatal assaultmatthew healy
Former Chief Justice John Murray was 'dedicated' to truth and public service, funeral told

Former Chief Justice John Murray was 'dedicated' to truth and public service, funeral told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more