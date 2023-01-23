More than 9,300 adult asylum seekers get just €5.50 a day

James Cox

More than 9,300 adult asylum seekers get only €5.50 a day in social welfare from the State.

A further 2,000 children, who live in Direct Provision, get the equivalent of €4.25 a day.

The Department of Social Protection administers the Daily Expenses Allowance, which is paid to asylum seekers who live in Direct Provision centres.

The current weekly rates are €38.80 per adult and €29.80 per child.

At the end of December, this payment was being made for 9,303 adults and 2,005 children.

The rates are much lower than the jobseeker's allowance payment, which is €220 a week.

Fianna Fáil TD Eamon Ó Cuiv said he thinks the current rate is too low but accepted the principle that recipients should not get the full rate.

Mr Ó Cuiv is a member of the Oireachtas social protection committee.

The Daily Expenses Allowance doesn't apply to those fleeing the war in Ukraine, who are entitled to the full rates of social welfare.