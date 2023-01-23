Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 07:54

Report finds 140 'lost' follow-up mental health appointments for young people

Children and young people accessing child mental health services with open cases have been "lost" to follow-up care
Report finds 140 'lost' follow-up mental health appointments for young people

James Cox

Children and young people accessing child mental health services with open cases have been "lost" to follow-up care.

That is the finding of a new Inspector of Mental Health Service report which shows in one community health organisation there were 140 "lost" cases within the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) team.

There is evidence some teams were not monitoring antipsychotic medication, in accordance with international standards.

Mental Health Commission chief executive John Farrelly said this medication must be monitored.

"Medication is very helpful and needed for children, but when you put people on antipsychotic medication, particularly children, you need to follow up in terms of their physical health... because there can be side effects of the medication.

"Really what we want to do with every child on this medication is that their files are reviewed, and they get follow-ups to make sure that they are safe and well."

The report, led by Dr Susan Finnerty, also found children waiting days in emergency departments for psychiatric care, psychiatrists not trained adequately to deal with children, and overwhelmed and inadequately supervised staff.

HSE chief operations officer Damien McCallion said a “major improvement process” was under way at Camhs, involving a “a senior clinical/operational team”.

“The HSE engaged with [Dr Finnerty]... and where specific concerns were identified, we immediately put in place targeted action plans to address them. In the case of all children where concerns have been raised... these have been managed directly by the service caring for them.”



More in this section

Reinstating downgraded A&amp;E departments ‘not realistic proposition’, says Martin Reinstating downgraded A&E departments ‘not realistic proposition’, says Martin
Brigit festival returns ‘bigger and better’ ahead of new bank holiday Brigit festival returns ‘bigger and better’ ahead of new bank holiday
Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Co Galway Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Co Galway
hsechildrenmental healthjohn farrellydr susan finnertydamien mccallioncamhschild and adolescent mental health servicesantipsychotic medication
Community in shock as Cork hospital attack victim is named locally

Community in shock as Cork hospital attack victim is named locally

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more