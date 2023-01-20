Regency trial: Dowdall's phone records examined over date of alleged Hutch meeting

Alison O'Riordan

An intelligence analyst has told the Special Criminal Court that phone records give no "clear opportunity" for Jonathan Dowdall to have met Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch on one of the dates the ex-Sinn Féin councillor proposed the accused "confessed" his direct involvement in the murder of David Byrne.

However, phone analyst Sarah Skedd, who is to be one of the State's final witnesses, said on Friday it is possible that "this meeting" in a Dublin park took place on the previous day - Sunday, February 7th, 2016 - as call records for Dowdall's phone show that a cell, located on Collins Avenue in Whitehall "oriented in such a direction as to potentially give coverage to the park", was used at 3.16pm.

During his lengthy cross-examination, Dowdall told the court the meeting took place on either February 7th or February 8th and that he was not "100 per cent sure which day it was".

Ms Skedd said none of the phone numbers that contacted Dowdall's phone [on Sunday, February 7th] stood out as having potentially been used by Gerard Hutch, but it was possible that contact took place via internet-based applications.

Gerard Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, denies the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on February 5th, 2016.

Mr Hutch's two co-accused - Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin, and Jason Bonney (52), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, have pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of Mr Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles on February 5th, 2016.

Dowdall, a former co-accused of Mr Hutch who has turned State's witness and who has pleaded guilty to facilitating Mr Byrne's murder, was on the stand for eight days in December and cross-examined for seven of those by Mr Hutch's defence counsel, Brendan Grehan SC, before the Christmas break.

In his direct evidence on December 12th, Dowdall testified that Mr Hutch told him in a park several days after the Regency attack, in or around Monday, February 8th, 2016, that he and another man had shot Mr Byrne at the hotel.

The former politician testified that the accused said he "wasn't happy about shooting the young lad David Byrne and David Byrne being killed". Asked by prosecution counsel, Sean Gillane SC, if Mr Hutch had said who had shot Mr Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016, Dowdall replied: "He said it was him and 'Mago' Gately."

Mr Grehan told Dowdall in his cross-examination on December 13th that the defence's position was the witness had told "two big lies" to the court in his direct evidence, namely that Mr Hutch had collected keys cards for a room at the Regency Hotel from Dowdall and his father on Richmond Road on February 4th, 2016 and that Mr Hutch had "confessed" to him in a park in Whitehall several days later about his direct involvement in the murder of Mr Byrne.

Analysis

On Dowdall's seventh and final day under cross-examination in December, the Special Criminal Court heard that an analysis of Dowdall's phone showed he was travelling towards Dundalk on one of his proposed dates for a meeting with Mr Hutch - when the witness claims Mr Hutch "confessed" his direct involvement in the murder of Mr Byrne - while on the other proposed date his phone pinged off a mast potentially covering the area but "at least three hours" after he claimed he had met the accused.

On Tuesday of this week, under cross-examination, Detective Garda Cathal Connolly, who had interviewed Dowdall, agreed with Mr Grehan that Dowdall had "seemed to nail down" that the meeting in the park took place on the same day Eddie Hutch was murdered on Monday, February 8th, 2016 and that the meeting took place between 11am to 12pm in the day.

Ms Skedd, a senior intelligence analyst with the gardaí, gave evidence for a second day on Friday and told prosecuting counsel Fiona Murphy SC that call records for phones associated with Dowdall and his father Patrick confirm they returned to the Navan Road before going to the Regency Hotel on the evening of February 4th, 2016.

Dowdall's phone had used a cell at the Regency Hotel to make a call to Patsy Hutch, she said.

Ms Skedd said Patrick Dowdall's phone had used a cell on Richmond Road at 7.45pm on February 4th to make a data connection. She said this appeared to be consistent with Dowdall's account of being on Richmond Road that evening.

In her evidence, Ms Skedd said Dowdall had also made a reference to meeting Mr Hutch near a park beside a church in Whitehall. She went on to say that Dowdall said he was contacted by Mr Hutch a few days after the murder of Mr Byrne and after a picture was released by the Sunday World newspaper on Sunday, February 7th.

The witness said Dowdall maintained the meeting in the park took place around 11.30am and that he had got a call from Patsy's wife Kay after Eddie Hutch was fatally shot.

Eddie Hutch was shot dead at his north-inner city home on February 8th, 2016, in what was believed to be a revenge attack for the Regency Hotel shooting three days earlier.

Ms Skedd said the Sunday World picture was released on Sunday, February 7th and Eddie Hutch was murdered on Monday, February 8th.

She noted Dowdall was correct about receiving a call from Patsy's wife Kay on February 8th and that the only call received on Dowdall's phone was at 8.03pm on that date, which she said was shortly after the murder of Eddie Hutch.

Having analysed Dowdall's phone, Ms Skedd said that "based on phone records, there does not appear to have been any clear opportunity to go to the park in Whitehall on Monday, February 8th, 2016".

She also gave evidence in relation to Sunday, February 7th and said "it is possible that this meeting took place on February 7th, 2016".

"Call records for Jonathan Dowdall's phone show that a cell located on Collins Avenue in Whitehall and oriented in such a direction as to potentially give coverage to the park was used at 3.16pm."

The trial will continues on Friday afternoon before Ms Justice Tara Burns sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.