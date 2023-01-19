Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 17:23

Man dies after collision involving truck and two cars in Meath

A man has died following a three-vehicle collision, involving a truck and two cars, in Co Meath on Thursday
Man dies after collision involving truck and two cars in Meath

James Cox

A man has died following a three-vehicle collision, involving a truck and two cars, in Co Meath on Thursday.

At approximately 10.20am, gardaí and emergency services received reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision at Bective, Trim, involving a truck and two cars. The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 20s has been pronounced dead.

His body has been removed to the Navan mortuary where a postmortem examination will be carried out. The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by forensic collision investigators.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling on the R161 Navan to Trim Road between 10am and 10.20am, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.



