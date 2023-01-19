Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 11:07

Argos set to close all stores in Republic, trade union says

Mandate said it will work with the company to get the best deal for staff
Argos is to close all of its outlets in the Republic, according to a trade union.

Some stores will shut in March following the end of their leases, with the remainder to close by June 24th, the Mandate union said.

It is believed the closures will result in over 400 job losses across 30 stores.

Staff were told the trading conditions in Ireland, including rents and the overall cost of doing business here, were the reasons behind the closure.

Mandate official Michael Meegan said the union would be engaging intensively with the company to get the best possible deal for workers made redundant.

"Today is a difficult one for Argos’s staff here in Ireland as they get the news that the company will be closing down here," he said.

"Because Argos is shutting down its complete operation in Ireland, this amounts to a collective redundancy which requires a 30-day consultation period and we know the company intends to honour that obligation to engage.

"We will be using this period to negotiate the best possible terms for those who are losing their jobs and we are expecting a constructive response from the company."

Argos, which is owned by British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s, has been contacted for comment.

Retail Excellence Ireland, an umbrella group representing the retail sector, said reports of the closures were "disappointing" and showed "the fragility and the rapidly changing nature of the retail industry".

"Retailers are experiencing their toughest time of year now and many are struggling to keep afloat," the group said in a statement.

"It is critically important that the Government continue to monitor developments and step in with supports if needed in the lean months ahead."



