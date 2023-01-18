Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 10:46

Thieves ram Hugo Boss store in Dublin with car before robbery

Extensive damage has been done to the front of the Hugo Boss store on Dublin's Grafton Street
James Cox

An unknown amount of high-end clothes have been stolen from the Hugo Boss Store on Grafton Street, Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the robbery at around 4.30am this morning.

It is believed a car had been used to ram through the front of the store and then thieves proceeded to steal high-end clothes from the shop.

It is understood a lot of damage has been done to the front of the store, and it's unclear yet how much was taken.

Gardaí remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson says they are investigating "a burglary and criminal damage incident" at a retail store on Grafton Street and no arrests have been made.



