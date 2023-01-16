Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 13:43

'Fierce shortage of judges' leads to personal injury case being abandoned

Judge Kathryn Hutton highlighted the shortage of judges on Monday when she had to abandon a personal injuries case mid-action in order to back up the Family Law list
'Fierce shortage of judges' leads to personal injury case being abandoned

Ray Managh

Judge Kathryn Hutton highlighted the shortage of judges on Monday when she had to abandon a personal injuries case mid-action in order to back up the Family Law list.

The judge had been hearing a case in the Circuit Civil Court when she received the call to move to another court to deal with Family Law matters.

“I will have to reserve my decision in this case and leave to take up the list in Phoenix House,” she said. “We are all aware of the fierce shortage of judges.”

Judge Hutton had almost finished dealing with her first case involving a Dublin man who had complained of injuries to head, neck, back, right knee, right ankle, left wrist, left hand including a broken little finger, and abrasions to his left hip.

Alex Timbal, of Rushbrook Park, Templeogue, Dublin 6W, had told his barrister Conor Kearney that he had been hit by a car while cycling on the Walkinstown Roundabout in December 2018.

He said he had somersaulted onto the bonnet of a car driven by Thomas Slater, Captain’s Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 12, before being thrown onto the roadway. He said he had been taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where he had undergone a series of x-rays and treatments prior to his discharge.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Holmes O’Malley Sexton Solicitors, told Judge Hutton that liability had been conceded by Mr Slater’s insurers and the court was being asked to assess damages on medical evidence.

Judge Hutton said she had been called to take up the Family Law list in another court and would reserve her decision in the Timbal –Slater case.

Ms Justice Mary Irvine, former President of the High Court, on her retirement last year hit out at what she described as evidence of under-investment in the justice system that had led to a significant shortage of judges in all courts.



More in this section

Endangered species of turtles washing up on Irish shores Endangered species of turtles washing up on Irish shores
EU-UK protocol talks continue as expectation of a deal grows EU-UK protocol talks continue as expectation of a deal grows
Number of anti-refugee protests 'cause for concern' Number of anti-refugee protests 'cause for concern'
personal injuriescircuit civil courtms justice mary irvinejudgesshortagejudge kathryn hutton
John Lydon: Raising awareness about wife's Alzheimer's with Eurovision entry is 'win-win'

John Lydon: Raising awareness about wife's Alzheimer's with Eurovision entry is 'win-win'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more