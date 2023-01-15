Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 09:31

Nepal plane crash: 40 dead, Irish person believed to have been on board

An Irish citizen is understood to be among 72 people on board a plane which has crashed in central Nepal, leaving at least 40 passengers dead
Nepal plane crash: 40 dead, Irish person believed to have been on board

James Cox

An Irish citizen is understood to be among 72 people on board a plane which has crashed in central Nepal, leaving at least 40 passengers dead.

Hundreds of rescue workers are currently scouring the hillside crash site, where thick black smoke surrounds the wreckage. The cause of the crash is currently unclear.

An Irish citizen was on board the plane, according to Reuters.

Nepal's aviation authority said at least 40 people have died in what is believed to be the worst crash in the region in more than 30 years.

Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, which is home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest.

More to follow 



More in this section

Body of woman in her 60s pulled from River Boyne Body of woman in her 60s pulled from River Boyne
Man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend on O'Connell Street granted bail Man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend on O'Connell Street granted bail
Gardaí appeal for information after man fatally assaulted in Dublin Gardaí appeal for information after man fatally assaulted in Dublin
nepalirish citizennepal plane crash
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more