Nepal plane crash: 40 dead, Irish person believed to have been on board

An Irish citizen is understood to be among 72 people on board a plane which has crashed in central Nepal, leaving at least 40 passengers dead.

Hundreds of rescue workers are currently scouring the hillside crash site, where thick black smoke surrounds the wreckage. The cause of the crash is currently unclear.

An Irish citizen was on board the plane, according to Reuters.

Nepal's aviation authority said at least 40 people have died in what is believed to be the worst crash in the region in more than 30 years.

Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, which is home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest.

