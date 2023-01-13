Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 17:09

Permanent TSB announces average fixed mortgage rate hikes of 0.5%

Permanent TSB is to raise interest rates for home loan fixed rate mortgage products by an average of 0.5 per cent
Permanent TSB announces average fixed mortgage rate hikes of 0.5%

James Cox

Permanent TSB is to raise interest rates for home loan fixed rate mortgage products by an average of 0.5 per cent.

The increases will range from 0.5 to 0.8 per cent depending on the length of the fixed term and the size of the loan.

The changes announced on Friday follow four rounds of interest rate increases by the European Central Bank, totalling 2.5 per cent in recent months.

This is Permanent TSB’s second fixed rate change in the period, with the first rate change announced in November 2022 being a weighted average increase of 0.45 per cent.

The bank will raise interest rates on its suite of home loan fixed rate mortgage products by a weighted average of 0.51 per cent.

Customers who have received an offer letter from November 18th, 2022 will have until April 14th, 2023 to complete the drawdown of their loan at existing rates or prior to their current loan offer expiration, whichever date is the earlier.



More in this section

Live: Woman found dead in Dublin; Christina Anderson pleads guilty to manslaughter Live: Woman found dead in Dublin; Christina Anderson pleads guilty to manslaughter
Starmer warns Sunak that Johnson may lead opposition to Protocol deal Starmer warns Sunak that Johnson may lead opposition to Protocol deal
Three convicted over Real IRA weapons entitled to damages for unlawful detention, court rules Three convicted over Real IRA weapons entitled to damages for unlawful detention, court rules
bankspermanent tsbmortgageseuropean central bank
Court dismisses claim over fall from horse but warns riding schools on liability

Court dismisses claim over fall from horse but warns riding schools on liability

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more