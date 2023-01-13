Neale Richmond named Minister of State after Damien English resignation

James Cox

Neale Richmond has been named as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade & Employment, and the Department of Social Protection, following the resignation of Damien English.

Mr English resigned following questions surrounding a planning application he submitted in 2008.

Mr Richmond has been a TD since 2020 and has contributed regularly on issues around the European Union, Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol.

Speaking following the Cabinet decision, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “I was very happy to nominate Neale Richmond for this important position. Neale is an exceptionally capable politician and parliamentarian who has been to the forefront of issues arising from Brexit, including its impact on Irish business and trade. He is a first time TD but has also served a full term in the Seanad.

“I have asked Neale to work closely with Ministers Simon Coveney and Heather Humphreys on maintaining Ireland’s strong employment base in the face of challenging global conditions, and to aim for ongoing growth in all of Ireland’s main employment sectors. I have also asked him to continue his focus on ensuring that the work permits system is operating effectively and allowing essential staff to come to Ireland. He will also be responsible for seeing through the reforms I initiated as Minister including sick pay and the move to a National Living Wage.

“Neale has worked closely with Irish industry on preparing for Brexit and dealing with its impact on supply chains. As a Senator, he helped to steer the important Brexit Omnibus Bill through the Oireachtas. I know that he will be an excellent Minister of State in both of these important Departments.”

Prior to becoming an elected representative, Mr Richmond worked as a projects manager for the European Movement Ireland, and in the Oireachtas and the European Parliament.