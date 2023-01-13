Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 08:24

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The fallout from Damien English's resignation as a junior minister, a new report on the housing market and anti-asylum seeker protests are some of the stories carried on Friday's front pages.
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

By PA Reporter

The fallout from Damien English's resignation as a junior minister, a new report on the housing market and anti-asylum seeker protests are some of the stories carried on Friday's front pages.

The Irish Times reports that the Government have rejected suggestions fresh assurances should be sought from Ministers that all of their property interests and declarations are in order.

The Irish Examiner reports that the European Commission is planning to stockpile drugs, with over 200 medicines unavailable to Irish patients, amid warnings from the HSE that flu numbers will continue to rise. The paper also reports that Leo Varadkar has backed Damien English to retain his role as a TD.

The Irish Independent also reports on Damien English's resignation: he won't face any further sanctions, according to the paper's lead story. The paper is also reporting on the new survey from the Society of Chartered Surveyors.

The Herald leads with a story about a major burglary in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, and anti-refugee protests in Dublin on Thursday.

The Echo reports on the latest figures on HAP availability in Cork.

In the UK, the NHS, statins and partygate are among the topics across the front pages.

The Guardian leads on an exclusive report that Health Secretary Steve Barclay has conceded to an increased pay offer for NHS workers, while The Independent splashes a “special investigation” into sky-rocketing A&E waiting times.

A move to offer “life-saving statins” to millions more Britons is front page of the Daily Express, The Times and the Daily Mail.

Witness quotes on the front page of Metro allege two couples working for Downing Street had sex at a lockdown party.

A Government review of net zero policy on the front page of The Daily Telegraph recommends new gas boilers should be banned within a decade.

Up to a dozen firefighters who fought the Grenfell Tower blaze have been diagnosed with cancer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The i reports 34 homeless children have died in England in the past three years.

The Sun reports the Princess of Wales said “talking therapies don’t work for everyone” while at an engagement in Liverpool yesterday.

US President Joe Biden is facing an investigation into sensitive files from the Obama administration that were found in his garage and a former office, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says a university study has confirmed that men who drive fast cars often have “inadequate genitalia”.



More in this section

Youth (18) jailed for serious attack on man on Luas Youth (18) jailed for serious attack on man on Luas
Contents of five-star hotels to be auctioned following pandemic clear-outs Contents of five-star hotels to be auctioned following pandemic clear-outs
Video: Man dies one day into prison sentence; Protocol discussion row rumbles on Video: Man dies one day into prison sentence; Protocol discussion row rumbles on
the sunirish timesirish examinerthe guardianirish independentnewspapersfinancial timespressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentfront pagesthe ii newspaperthe daily mirrorftthe herald
More than 400 people attend memorial Mass for Ashling Murphy

More than 400 people attend memorial Mass for Ashling Murphy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more