Man (22) charged with murder of Elle Edwards

Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, was fatally shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.
By Meg Hill, PA

Connor Chapman, 22, has been charged with the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot at a pub in Wallasey, Merseyside, on Christmas Eve, Merseyside Police said.

Chapman, of Houghton Road, Woodchurch, has also been charged with: two counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and handling stolen goods.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Friday.

A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries, police said.

Her father, Tim Edwards, read out a statement on behalf of the family at a press conference by Merseyside Police five days after the murder.

He said: “There was no one as beautiful as our Elle May, her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.

“She had this way about her that as soon as you met her, you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

“She was only just getting started. Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her. She was the glue that held this big family together, from all of us.”



