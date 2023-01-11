Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 20:37

Gardaí urge people to come forward after cow dung thrown at politicians

The public order incident happened during a meeting at a hotel in Gort.
By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardaí have urged members of the public who attended a meeting in Co Galway in which cow dung was thrown at politicians to come forward.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances around the public order incident that happened during a meeting at a hotel in Gort last Wednesday.

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon had cow dung thrown at them while they attended the meeting.

Gardaí have asked anyone who was at the meeting and has not already spoken to gardai to come forward.

Simon Harris
Minister for Justice Simon Harris (PA)

They have also urged any other person who may have any other information in relation the incident to make contact with gardaí.

They said that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The incident has been widely condemned.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris said that any attacks on public representatives will be “pursued with the full rigour of the law”.

Mr Harris added: “One of the great strengths of the political system in this country has always been accessibility to public representatives.

“I’m very satisfied, from my conversation with the (Garda) Commissioner (Drew Harris), that he takes these matters extraordinarily seriously.”

Gardai can be contacted at Gort Garda Station on 091 636 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.



