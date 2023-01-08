Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 10:58

Man found dead in unexplained circumstances in Dublin

Gardaí said the results of a postmortem examination will determine the direction of their inquiries.
By David Young, PA

Gardaí have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances.

The man, who was aged in his 40s, was found at the back of a premises on Lower Rathmines Road in Rathmines, Dublin, shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a postmortem examination will be conducted.

The scene remained preserved on Sunday morning and gardaí said the results of the postmortem examination will assist in determining the course of their investigation.



