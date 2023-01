James Cox

A man, aged in his 30s, is to appear in court charged in connection with cannabis seizures worth €300,000 in Cork city.

Cannabis herb with a street value of around €6,000 was found when a man was stopped and searched on Grattan Street on Thursday evening.

An additional 15 kilos of the drug was found when gardaí carried out searches at a residence in Sunday's Well as part of Operation Tara.

The man is due before a special sitting of Cork District Court this morning.