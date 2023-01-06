Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 18:18

Mick Wallace says 'despicable' Prince Harry should be 'tried for war crimes'

Irish MEP Mick Wallace has said that Britain's Prince Harry should be "tried for war crimes" after he revealed he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving as a military helicopter pilot
James Cox

Irish MEP Mick Wallace has said that Britain's Prince Harry should be "tried for war crimes" after he revealed he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving as a military helicopter pilot.

Mr Wallace wrote: "Given that the #US #NATO War [sic] on #Afghanistan was totally illegal and destroyed the lives of millions of innocent people, how come there's no call from Mainstream Media + Politicians to have this despicable individual Prince Harry tried for War Crimes...?"

Meanwhile, the Taliban administration in Afghanistan criticised the comments from Prince Harry.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Taliban-led Afghan foreign affairs ministry, said: "The western occupation of Afghanistan is truly an odious moment in human history and comments by Prince Harry is a microcosm of the trauma experienced by Afghans at the hands of occupation forces who murdered innocents without any accountability,"

Mr Wallace and fellow Irish MEP Clare Daly have been criticised for their controversial views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine since president Vladimir Putin started the war on February 24th.

The Independents 4 Change members were among 13 MEPs to vote against a European Parliament resolution condemning Russian aggression, which also argued in favour of the speeding up of Ukraine’s candidacy for EU membership.

While both Mr Wallace and Ms Daly have said Russia's invasion is wrong, they have accused the United States and Nato of being just as responsible as the Kremlin for the ongoing war.

 



