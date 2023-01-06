Live: Record homelessness figures; Hospital overcrowding

New record high of 11,542 people recorded as homeless

There are 11,542 people recorded as homeless in Ireland, the Government’s latest figures show, a new record high.

It is the fifth consecutive month that official homeless figures reached a record high, despite a temporary eviction ban since November.

The Department of Housing figures for November show there were 8,048 adults and 3,494 children recorded as homeless – an increase of 14 children on October’s figures.

Housing charity Simon Community said it represents an increase of 1.27 per cent in one month and a 26.85 per cent increase on the same period last year, when 9,099 people were recorded as homeless.

Two charged with murder of Mahamud Ilyas

Two men have been remanded in custody after gardaí charged them with murdering a 22-year-old man in Dublin a day before his body was found dumped in Co Meath last month.

A dog-walker discovered Mahamud Ilyas lifeless and wrapped in carpet in a field on December 10th, in Kilbride, near the Meath-Dublin border.

The deceased lived in the west Dublin area with his family. He was originally from Somalia.

Gardaí arrested two men on Wednesday and detained them at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Viorel Doroscan (21), of Bay Meadows, Hollystown, Dublin 15, and co-accused Otniel Richardo Clejan (21), from Verdemont, in Blanchardstown, were charged at around 5pm on Thursday.

They were held overnight before being brought to appear before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court on Friday morning.

Highly-regarded journalist’s life touched many people, funeral hears

A highly-regarded Derry-born journalist touched the lives of many people, his funeral has heard.

Brian Hutton, 46, died suddenly last weekend after becoming unwell.

President Michael D Higgins was among those who have paid tribute, last week describing Mr Hutton as a “fine journalist” and someone “with a reputation for reliability”.

During his career, Mr Hutton worked for the Belfast Telegraph and the PA news agency, before most recently writing for The Irish Times.

Ireland’s rate of inflation has peaked – Minister for Finance

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has said that the rate of inflation has peaked and is on a downward trajectory that is expected to accelerate.

The latest figures from the European Central Bank show the rate of inflation dropped further than expected, though inflation when energy prices were excluded remained high.

Despite inflation staying over 8 per cent, Mr McGrath said that the rate of price increases is expected to ease.

“It is our view now that inflation has actually peaked and is now on a downward trajectory,” Mr McGrath told RTÉ’s News At One on Friday.

Attacks on public representatives are 'attacks on our democracy', Harris says

An attack on public representatives is “an attack on our democracy” and such incidents will be “pursued with the full rigour of the law”, Minister for Justice Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris was speaking after Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he was taking any attacks on a public representative “extraordinarily seriously”.

It comes after Minister of State Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon had cow dung thrown at them during a public meeting in Gort, Co Galway this week.

The incident is being investigated by An Garda Siochana and has been roundly criticised.

Gardaí are to also make themselves available to members of the Oireachtas to offer security advice.

Speaking outside Government Buildings on Friday, Mr Harris said that “ensuring that public representatives can go about their business on behalf of their constituents in a free and safe way is absolutely essential”.

Emergency department nurse says conditions are 'unsafe and inhumane'

An emergency department nurse in Letterkenny hospital has told of how she worked an extra 16 hours over three shifts this week because there was nobody to replace her.

Hospital overcrowding hit record highs this week, with 931 people waiting on trolleys on Tuesday, falling to 535 people by Friday.

Sarah Maher told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne that she had been rostered to work 8am to 4pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. She finished at 9pm on Tuesday and Thursday and at 10pm on Wednesday.

“When it comes to the end of shift, I can't just go. If I hadn't stayed until 10pm on Wednesday night there was nobody available to triage.”

There were a mixture of reasons for this issue, she said. Hospitals were very short-staffed with sick leave rates very high at the moment. “On top of that there is the skill mix issue to consider – certain nurses have certain clinical skills and we require a set number of those nurses on any given shift. We've had a huge influx of staff in recent years, but we've struggled to train those staff in the time frames we would normally do it.