Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 06:03

Man found dead at foot of stairwell in ‘unexplained circumstances’

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man found dead at foot of stairwell in ‘unexplained circumstances’

By Alana Calvert, PA

Gardaí are investigating after a man’s body was found in “unexplained circumstances” at the foot of a stairwell in Co Cork.

Shortly after 7pm on Thursday night, gardaí and emergency services were called to an apartment in Mallow.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí have described the circumstances surrounding the death as “unexplained”.

A postmortem will be conducted on Friday morning.



More in this section

Irish woman becomes first candidate fired in latest BBC series of The Apprentice Irish woman becomes first candidate fired in latest BBC series of The Apprentice
Patients 'dying unnecessarily' in Irish hospitals due to overcrowding, doctor says Patients 'dying unnecessarily' in Irish hospitals due to overcrowding, doctor says
Winning €11m Lotto ticket sold in Co Limerick Winning €11m Lotto ticket sold in Co Limerick
corkgardaideathco corkmallowapartmentpostmortem
IHCA criticises Donnelly comments: 'Consultants already working weekends'

IHCA criticises Donnelly comments: 'Consultants already working weekends'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more