Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 11:40

Two further men arrested in connection with violence at Killarney Direct Provision centre

The incident occurred at Hotel Killarney on Sunday
Muireann Duffy

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a violent incident at a hotel in Co Kerry which is serving as a Direct Provision centre.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Hotel Killarney. Four men were hospitalised having sustained stab wounds and other injuries, while more were treated at the scene.

Two men aged in their 30s were arrested following the incident, while four further men, also aged in their 30s, were arrested on Monday.

All six men remained in Garda custody on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, gardaí confirmed a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s were arrested on Tuesday morning, brining the total number of arrests to eight.

The two men are currently detained at Killarney Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Earlier, Minister for Integration Roderic O'Gorman said the violence was "an isolated incident", and added that safety measures are being introduced to de-escalate tensions.



