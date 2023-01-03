People told to ‘consider all options’ before going to A&E

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

People have been urged to consider alternatives before going to A&E as hospitals come under increased pressure.

Attendances have been fuelled by a rapid increase in flu, Covid-19 and RSV cases, with 1,500 people currently in hospital with those illnesses.

Although RSV cases fell for several weeks, they are now also surging.

The HSE expects the rise to continue for “a number of weeks”, which will “seriously impact” hospitals.

In a statement on Tuesday, the HSE asked those who need medical care or assessment “to consider all options” before going to a A&E during what “is going to be the busiest ever period experienced by the health service”.

It said: “While this surge of winter virus infections was predicted and planned for, the trends being seen are following the more pessimistic of predicted models and also appear to be increasing earlier than had been hoped.

“While some patients will regrettably experience long wait times in our emergency departments, urgent patients will always be prioritised for treatment and care.”

Damien McCallion, the HSE’s chief operations officer, said the “unprecedented combination” of very high levels of respiratory illnesses has led to stress on hospitals.

“Those who believe they may be seriously ill and require emergency care should of course come to hospital, but we would urge others to consider seeking support from pharmacists, GPs, GP out-of-hours services and minor injury units.

“These services have emergency responses in place for patients presenting with respiratory and other urgent health issues.”