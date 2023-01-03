Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 08:59

People told to ‘consider all options’ before going to A&E

Attendances in recent weeks have been fuelled by a rapid increase in flu, Covid-19 and RSV cases.
People told to ‘consider all options’ before going to A&amp;E

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

People have been urged to consider alternatives before going to A&E as hospitals come under increased pressure.

Attendances have been fuelled by a rapid increase in flu, Covid-19 and RSV cases, with 1,500 people currently in hospital with those illnesses.

Although RSV cases fell for several weeks, they are now also surging.

The HSE expects the rise to continue for “a number of weeks”, which will “seriously impact” hospitals.

 

In a statement on Tuesday, the HSE asked those who need medical care or assessment “to consider all options” before going to a A&E during what “is going to be the busiest ever period experienced by the health service”.

It said: “While this surge of winter virus infections was predicted and planned for, the trends being seen are following the more pessimistic of predicted models and also appear to be increasing earlier than had been hoped.

“While some patients will regrettably experience long wait times in our emergency departments, urgent patients will always be prioritised for treatment and care.”

Damien McCallion, the HSE’s chief operations officer, said the “unprecedented combination” of very high levels of respiratory illnesses has led to stress on hospitals.

“Those who believe they may be seriously ill and require emergency care should of course come to hospital, but we would urge others to consider seeking support from pharmacists, GPs, GP out-of-hours services and minor injury units.

“These services have emergency responses in place for patients presenting with respiratory and other urgent health issues.”



More in this section

Journalist Brian Hutton dies suddenly aged 46 Journalist Brian Hutton dies suddenly aged 46
Cork shop celebrates selling €1m winning Millionaire Raffle ticket Cork shop celebrates selling €1m winning Millionaire Raffle ticket
Leinster apologise after pro-IRA song played at stadium Leinster apologise after pro-IRA song played at stadium
hospitalsirishhealthcare
Children’s hospitals ‘seeing astronomical number of young people self-harming’

Children’s hospitals ‘seeing astronomical number of young people self-harming’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more