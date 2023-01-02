Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 10:27

Further arrests made in connection with stabbings at Killarney Direct Provision centre

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident on Sunday night
Anne Lucey

Updated: 9pm

Four further arrests have been made in connection with a violent incident at a hotel housing refugees and international protection applicants in Co Kerry.

On Sunday night, emergency services attended the scene of a suspected stabbing incident at Hotel Killarney, which is serving as a Direct Provision centre.

Four men were hospitalised having reported suffered knife wounds and other injuries, while more people were treated at the scene.

Two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested following the incident, while four further men, who were also all aged in their 30s, were arrested on Monday.

Gardaí remained at the hotel overnight and a forensic examination of the scene was carried out.

In a statement on Monday night, gardaí confirmed the four men arrested on Monday are currently detained at Tralee and Killarney Garda stations under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The two men arrested on Sunday also remain in Garda custody and investigations into the matter are ongoing.



