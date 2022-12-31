Gardaí investigating after man found dead in Cork

James Cox

Gardaí are investigating "all of the circumstances" surrounding the death of a man found unconscious in a housing estate in the Mahon area of Cork city on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 8.30am after a man in his 40s was discovered unconscious in the Ballinsheen Court housing estate in Mahon.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel before being removed to University Hospital Cork where he has since been pronounced dead.

The scene is preserved for a full technical examination by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

The local coroner and office of the State Pathologist have been notified, and a postmortem examination has been arranged.

Results from the postmortem will assist gardaí in determining the course of the investigation.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with video footage from the Ballinsheen Court area in the early hours of this morning to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.