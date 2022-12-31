Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 12:11

Man (32) to appear in court over Co Cork hit-and-run incident

The man, who was questioned at Bandon Garda station, is expected to appear at a special sitting of Bandon District Court shortly after 2pm on Saturday.
Man (32) to appear in court over Co Cork hit-and-run incident

Gardaí arrested a 32-year-old man in relation to a hit-and-run incident on Thursday in Co Cork.

The man, who was questioned at Bandon Garda station, is expected to appear at a special sitting of Bandon District Court shortly after 2pm on Saturday.

A 65-year-old man remains in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital following the collision at Dunkereen Cross between Bandon and Cork.

The injured man's car was hit by another car, it is believed, resulting in it being overturned.

Gardaí checked CCTV footage and traced a car to a house near Ballinhassig, where the man was arrested.

 



More in this section

Visa waiver scheme ‘could dissuade US travellers from visiting North’ Visa waiver scheme ‘could dissuade US travellers from visiting North’
Record year for Irish passports with 1,080,000 issued in 2022 Record year for Irish passports with 1,080,000 issued in 2022
British ministers ‘reluctant to accept Martin McGuinness was committed to peace’ British ministers ‘reluctant to accept Martin McGuinness was committed to peace’
corkbandonco corkbandon district courtdunkereen cross
Memorial for Co Meath man who died in tragic fall has disappeared, says distressed family

Memorial for Co Meath man who died in tragic fall has disappeared, says distressed family

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more