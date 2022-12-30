Fri, 30 Dec, 2022 - 10:57

Gardaí renew appeal for information on murder of Sean Poland

Sean Poland was at home in Blackwater, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare on the night of December 31st, 2002, when he was shot and killed.
Fiachra Gallagher

Gardaí are renewing an appeal for information about the murder of a 39-year-old bricklayer and salesman 20 years ago.

Mr Poland had been out socialising with his partner in Limerick's Round House Pub, on High Street, before heading for home after 11pm.

Back in Ardnacrusha, Mr Poland's partner set a fire in the living room while he made some food in the kitchen.

When the doorbell rang, Mr Poland went to answer, assuming it was neighbours coming to wish them a happy new year.

On opening the front door, four masked men and armed raiders rushed into the house.

Two of the raiders ran towards the living room and grabbed Mr Poland's partner. They ordered her to kneel on the floor and told her to put her hands behind her back, and made demands for money.

Mr Poland's partner then heard a gunshot from the hallway.

The intruders made off with a sum of money from Mr Poland's partner's handbag.

Mr Poland's partner discovered him in the hallway, having suffered a gunshot would to the stomach. He was not breathing.

Now, 20 years after the killing, gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information. The force believes a number of people have yet to come forward with relevant information, with some now in a position to assist in the case.

"With the passage of time some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information," gardaí said in a statement.

Anyone with information can contact investigating gardaí at Mayorstone Garda Station 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



co clarelimerickan garda siochanaardnacrushasean poland
