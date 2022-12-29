Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 21:08

Hezbollah claim they stopped other soldiers being shot on night Seán Rooney was killed

Hezbollah members 'arrived very quickly on scene of crashed vehicle and protected those inside from being attacked'
Hezbollah claim they stopped other soldiers being shot on night Seán Rooney was killed

Kenneth Fox

Members of the Hezbollah movement have claimed they prevented more of Private Seán Rooney’s colleagues being attacked and shot on the night he was killed in Lebanon.

As the Irish Examiner reports, they say they “acted quickly” when the Unifil vehicle carrying Irish soldiers was shot at after it swerved past a crowd and crashed moments later.

It has also emerged that Hezbollah “team leaders” in villages all over south Lebanon have told supporters there is to be no repeat of what happened on December 14, when Pte Rooney was shot dead.

A security source said: “Hezbollah say they arrived very quickly on the scene of the crashed vehicle and protected those inside from being attacked.

"They say they were on hand to calm things down and prevent a further escalation.

“They say they were at the crashed vehicle, telling people to calm down and helping with the rescue efforts.”

Al-Aqbieh, the southern Lebanese village where Pte Rooney was shot, is regarded as a Hezbollah stronghold. After the incident, a spokesperson for Hezbollah described it as “an unintentional accident between the local people and members of the Irish battalion”.

Unifil is due to release an interim report on what happened by next Tuesday.

A blacksmith,  aged 31, who was handed over to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) days ago, is alleged to have shot at Pte Rooney’s vehicle with a Kalashnikov.



More in this section

New GP scheme aims to recruit doctors from abroad to tackle rural shortages New GP scheme aims to recruit doctors from abroad to tackle rural shortages
Wind warning in place for three counties Wind warning in place for three counties
Housing crisis is holding Ireland back, says Varadkar Housing crisis is holding Ireland back, says Varadkar
hezbollahirelanddefence forcesseán rooneylebanese armed forces
Record year for Irish passports with 1,080,000 issued in 2022

Record year for Irish passports with 1,080,000 issued in 2022

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more