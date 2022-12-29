Sport Ireland to invest €5.5 million in diversity and inclusion initiatives

Sport Ireland will invest €5.5 million in a range of sport and physical activity areas, including Diversity, Inclusion and Equality Fund activities, and disability sports measures.

📣 Just announced - €5.5m in Dormant Accounts Funding. This will support Diversity, Inclusion & Equality initiatives, and over 1,000 grass roots clubs will benefit from the new Disability Sport Focused Club Fund. #SportForAll. Read more 👉 https://t.co/WilPzvWmWe pic.twitter.com/fPnQhdqfXm — Sport Ireland (@sportireland) December 29, 2022

The allocation will be drawn the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Sport Ireland's Diversity, Inclusion and Equality Fund will support initiatives such as Volleyball Ireland's VolleyALL programme, which aims to help Ukrainian refugees integrate into communities through sport.

The fund also support Athletics Ireland's Diversity Games initiative, which will seek to deliver an outdoor Diversity Games Day for primary school pupils of all ethnic backgrounds from 3rd to 6th class.

Over 1,000 grassroots clubs will receive funding through the Disability Club Fund, with €2.2 million set to be allocated.

Speaking on the announcement of the new funding, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD, said money with help promote diversity, inclusion and equality in sport.

"Accessibility, availability, and opportunity are key parts of our investment approach for Dormant Accounts Funding, and this investment package showcases the importance of increasing activity levels for people in Ireland," Ms Martin said.