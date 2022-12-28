Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 21:50

Gardaí searching for occupants of car that drove on wrong side of road before hit-and-run

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a hit-and-run collision in Limerick on St Stephen's night
David Raleigh

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a hit-and-run collision in Limerick on St Stephen's night.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the outskirts of the Treaty City, near the Parkway Shopping Centre roundabout, around 9.30pm.

Appealing for witnesses, Sergeant Ber Leetch, Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick, said Gardaí would like to speak to “any witnesses or motorists with dash cameras who may have seen this two-vehicle collision”.

“It happened on St Stephens night, the 26th of December, between 9pm and 9.30pm, on the Dublin Road near the Parkway roundabout. A car was travelling on the incorrect side of the road when it collided with a jeep,” said Sgt Leetch.

“The occupants of the car ran from the scene and Gardai in Henry Street are looking for any information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station at 061-212400.



