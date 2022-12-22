Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 19:19

Met Éireann issues immediate warning for dense fog

The national forecaster said there will be treacherous conditions in parts of the country overnight on Thursday
Met Éireann issues immediate warning for dense fog

Met Éireann has issued an immediate warning for poor visibility and dense fog.

The national forecaster said there will be treacherous conditions in parts of the country overnight on Thursday.

The status yellow warning is in place until 5am on Friday morning. It applies to all counties apart from Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

Met Éireann said Thursday night will begin with mostly clear skies, and frost and fog may develop as a result. Temperatures will fall to between 0 and 4 degrees.

Later in the night, easterly winds will begin to freshen and a heavy spell of rain will begin to push up from the southwest, it said. Some intense rain showers are possible across southern counties, leading to potential spot flooding and surface water.

Friday will see heavy rain extend nationwide, according to Met Éireann. The rain will persist across the north well into the evening hours. Highest temperatures will range between 5 and 11 degrees.

The outlook for the Christmas weekend is for showers or outbreaks of rain, with daytime temperatures staying around normal. Met Éireann said it may turn colder from St Stephen's Day onwards.



More in this section

Sunak and von der Leyen agree to ‘work together’ on Northern Ireland Protocol Sunak and von der Leyen agree to ‘work together’ on Northern Ireland Protocol
Man (50s) dies after single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon Man (50s) dies after single-vehicle crash in Co Roscommon
Three arrested following assault and violent disorder in Limerick Three arrested following assault and violent disorder in Limerick
weathermet eireannweather warningireland weatherfogchristmas weather
Russia explores buying stranded jets from Ireland-based leasing firms

Russia explores buying stranded jets from Ireland-based leasing firms

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more