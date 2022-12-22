Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 12:52

Over 1.3 million passengers arrived in Ireland during November

Last month's arrivals were way up on the same month last year, when just 785,800 people arrived in the State from overseas
Muireann Duffy

Arrivals into the State from abroad returned to pre-pandemic levels in November, as over 1.34 million passengers arrived in Ireland from overseas.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), last month's arrivals were up 70 per cent on November 2021, and better compared with November 2019 when approximately 1.35 million people arrived in the State.

Air travel accounted for the vast majority of arrivals last month - 1.29 million - while sea passengers totalled around 47,600.

Routes from continental Europe were the most popular (643,400 passengers), followed by cross-channel (523,000) and transatlantic (122,500).

By country, the majority of arrivals came from the UK (521,900), followed by Spain (160,300) and the US (112,600).



