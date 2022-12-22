Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 09:31

Paul McGrath looks to end 'out of hand' Conor McGregor feud

Paul McGrath has made an effort to end his "out of hand" argument with Conor McGregor which went viral on Twitter in the past few days
James Cox

Paul McGrath has made an effort to end his "out of hand" argument with Conor McGregor which went viral on Twitter in the past few days.

It started after the UFC star attacked comedian PJ Gallagher in a late-night post which mocked Gallagher's mental health struggles.

In a supportive post to Gallagher, McGrath told him not to pay attention to "bullies".

This prompted McGregor to take aim at the Irish football legend. He even challenged the 63-year-old and Gallagher to a 'two on one' boxing bout.

McGregor then told McGrath he was barred from his Dublin pubs, and eventually blocked the former Manchester United and Aston Villa star.

In a tweet on Wednesday, McGrath appears to have attempted to draw a line over the feud.

He wrote: "I hope we’re [sic] all had time to think . And realise how out of hand the back and forward this has got. I’m heading back to my corner you do the same . With that I’ll which ya well . Cheers ."

In the now-deleted tweet that started the argument, McGregor called the former Naked Camera star a "sad pox of a thing", adding that he was "crying in the paper bout depression".

Gallagher shared a screenshot of the tweet, in which McGregor wrote: "Sit up right and smile for a change will you, you sad c*nt, hahahaha wife left you an all and your crying in the paper bout depression,

"Posture like a prawn. Sad b*stard. I am Ireland. Don’t forget it. There’s blood on my flag useesoo.”

The Radio Nova DJ replied: "Excuse me! It took years of hard work and awkward walking to get the posture of a prawn. I am delicious!"

Gallagher has been open about his struggles with mental health, which led to him receiving treatment at St Patrick's University Hospital in December last year.

In a positive update on Sunday, he wrote: "Today is one year exactly since I was admitted into St Pats with mental illness. This pic in
@radionova100 was the last one taken before I went in. Absolutely torn up inside and scared out of my shite of what was gonna happen next. Today I’ve never felt better in my life."

 

In a message of support for Gallagher, which also tagged McGregor, McGrath wrote: "Pj take no notice of bullies, you’re loved by everyone. Whatever you do don’t let him get the better of ya [sic] pal."



