Young Irishman (24) dies after being struck by train in the US

Sarah Slater

A 24-year-old Kilkenny man was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Spring Lake in the US.

Anthony Mulhearn, from Knockbeg, Mulinavat, Co Kilkenny, was in the US on a visa and had been staying in Spring Lake when he was hit by a North Jersey Coast Line train at about 11:50 pm last Thursday just south of the train station.

North Jersey Coast Line train 4398 left Bay Head at 11:34 pm headed to Long Branch when the accident occurred.

According to police, six people were on board the train when the accident occurred when Mr Mulhearn, who was a pedestrian, was struck.

No-one onboard the train was injured. It was the last train from Bay Head to Long Branch for the day.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Anjali Hemphill speaking to local based media identified the victim as Anthony Mulhearn, from the south Kilkenny village of Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny but would not comment on what caused the incident.

The tight-knit GAA community in Kilkenny is survived by his parents Niall and Josie and three brothers.

His death notice on rip.ie reads: “We are very saddened to announce the passing of our much loved son and brother, who died on Thursday, December 15, aged 24 years suddenly in New Jersey.

“Anthony will be missed by his heartbroken parents Niall and Josie, brothers Thomas, Pat and Niall, aunts, uncles, godfather, godmother, extended family, neighbours and friends.”

His remains are due to be repatriated back to Ireland in the coming days with funeral arrangements being announced later.

Mullinavat GAA Club was among scores of sympathisers paying tribute to the 24-year-old.

In a statement, the club said: “Anthony Mulhearn RIP. On behalf of all involved in Mullinavat GAA we wish to offer sincere condolences to both the Mulhearne and Wall families on their sad loss.

“Particularly to Niall and Josie, sincere sympathy to you and family on the sad loss of your son from all in the GAA Club.”

Mullinavat Camogie Club paid tribute to the young man, saying: “Deepest sympathy to Niall, Josie and family on the sad passing of Anthony. May he rest in peace.

While Mullinavat GAA Handball Club added: “From all the officers and members of Mullinavat Handball Club, our deepest sympathies to [our chairman] Nile and Josie and the lads at this very sad time.”