Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 17:52

Pedestrian (70s) dies after being struck by bus in Kilkenny

A man, aged in his 70s, died after being struck by a bus in Kilkenny on Tuesday evening
Pedestrian (70s) dies after being struck by bus in Kilkenny

James Cox

A man, aged in his 70s, died after being struck by a bus in Kilkenny on Tuesday evening.

The fatal road traffic collision occurred on the Dublin Road, Kilkenny, at approximately 5.20pm.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, where he later died. No other injuries have been reported.

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by forensic collision investigators. This has since been completed and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



More in this section

Chief medical officer says vulnerable people should wear masks to religious services Chief medical officer says vulnerable people should wear masks to religious services
Rathkeale priest calls for peace in Limerick town ahead of Christmas Rathkeale priest calls for peace in Limerick town ahead of Christmas
Judge welcomes progress in plans to introduce legislation to recognise international surrogacy Judge welcomes progress in plans to introduce legislation to recognise international surrogacy
gardaicollisionbuskilkennykilkenny garda stationpedestrianst luke's hospital kilkennydublin road
Businessman denies changing claims against former Davy employees over Anglo bonds sale

Businessman denies changing claims against former Davy employees over Anglo bonds sale

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more