Three Egyptians allege gang attacked them demanding they move out of apartment

High Court reporters

Three Dublin-based Egyptian men have claimed before the High Court that they were violently attacked by a large group of men that demanded that they move out of the apartment where they reside.

The three claim that earlier this month they were badly injured were subjected to a prolonged assault by up to 20 men, who "broke wooden chairs" on their bodies and damaged their possessions.

They claim their apartment at Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8 was left looking like "a war zone" and their living situation has been "turned on its head" and is "a living nightmare."

The sole purpose of the attack, the three men claim, is to get them to immediately vacate the property they have rented for over a year.

Injunction

Arising out of the incident the three men Mostafa Elsayed Morshedy Elsayed Faraag, Gomaa Rashed Ahmed Arafa and Hussein Mohamed Hussein Mahmoud secured a temporary a High Court injunction against the owner of the apartment Mr Xia Ping He, who has denied any wrongdoing or involvement in the attack.

They claim they entered into a tenancy agreement with a landlord named "Bovision", but do not know definitively if the defendant, who owns the building, is their landlord.

Also they do not know if a purported middleman, called Tony who they claim has been blamed for arranging the attack, has being acting as the defendant's agent or is separate and distinct from Mr Xia Ping He.

What they are certain of is that 'Tony' and the defendant are known to each other, the court heard.

On Wednesday Mr Justice Brian O'Moore, on an ex-parte basis, granted the three men a temporary High Court injunction restraining their landlord and any other person who has notice of the order from assaulting threatening violence, or intimidating them.

The order also prevents the defendant landlord and any other person from trespassing at or damaging the plaintiffs' property at the residence at Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8.

The judge said that he was satisfied from the evidence put before the court to grant the injunction.

Represented by David O'Brien Bl instructed by solicitor Ali Nezem the three men claim that in October 2021 they entered into a tenancy arrangement for an apartment at Tyrconnell Road.

The agreement was for one year with the option of a roll over, they claim.

Rental agreement

On the night of December 13th last they said that they were left shocked when the men forcibly entered their apartment and clearly demanded that they vacate the apartment.

This was their sole purpose of their visit, and it is claimed that the group threatened to come back if they did not vacate the premises.

The ordeal came as a shock to them, and they understood from their rental agreement that they were entitled to 30 days notice of the termination of that arrangement.

No such notice was given, they claim, and they fear that they may be attacked again.

The court heard that in response to their concerns they have received communications with the defendant, and his representatives. stating that Mr Xia Ping He is "a stranger" to the incidents complained of and has distanced himself from the attack and 'Tony'.

The matter will return before the court in early January.