In pictures: Visitors return to Newgrange for winter solstice

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Members of the public gathered at Newgrange in Co Meath for the first time in two years to witness its winter solstice illumination.

Built by Stone Age farmers around 3,200 BC, making it older than the Egyptian pyramids and Stonehenge, the monument is one of the country's most famous heritage sites.

In clear weather on the shortest day of the year, direct sunlight enters Newgrange at sunrise.

Deano Stapleton, from Finglas, plays his didgeridoo at Newgrange on the morning of the winter solstice (Brian Lawless/PA)

Twin brothers Deano (right) and Keith Stapleton, from Finglas, at Newgrange. (PA)

This happens through a small opening above the entrance known as “the roof box”.

The chamber is lit up for 17 minutes, in a phenomenon that members of the public can wait years to see first-hand.

Since 2000, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has operated a lottery draw for a place in the chamber at Newgrange to witness the winter solstice on December 21st.

People gather for sunrise at the Stone Age site (Brian Lawless/PA)

Large crowds visited the monument after two years of Covid disruptions. (PA)

Around 30,000 applications are made to the solstice lottery each year.

Visitors were not facilitated during the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning the public were welcomed back to the tomb for the first time in two years on Wednesday morning.

Minister for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan said that for many, the winter solstice marked “a very significant and special occasion, where we bid farewell to the long dark evenings and herald a bright beginning for the year ahead”.

Members of the public were welcomed back to the tomb for the first time in two years on Wednesday morning (Brian Lawless/PA)

Celine-Fleur Halpin, from Dublin, at Newgrange. (PA)

(PA)

The alignment of the passage tomb at Newgrange to the winter solstice sun is considered to be of global significance; a growing body of evidence also suggests the illumination of the tomb was intentional.